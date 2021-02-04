Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Stock trading around $48.90 per share: What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $48.90 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.02, while the highest price level was $49.24. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Walgreens to Expand COVID-19 Vaccinations in Stores as Part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Walgreens selected by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer COVID-19 vaccines in 15 states and jurisdictions under federal program; focusing on high-risk, socially vulnerable populations.

Walgreens has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations across 15 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Vaccinations will begin in stores Feb. 12 to eligible individuals based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.62 percent and weekly performance of -4.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 5192279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $46.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on WBA stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WBA shares from 49 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.43, while it was recorded at 49.42 for the last single week of trading, and 40.70 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 3.85%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,628 million, or 58.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,707,041, which is approximately -3.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,291,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.27 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 2.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 35,829,562 shares. Additionally, 646 investors decreased positions by around 40,271,475 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 407,084,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,185,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,503,112 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 8,615,737 shares during the same period.