Vistra Corp. [VST] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $19

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $21.30 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Vistra to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 26, 2021.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Management will present the results during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

Vistra Corp. represents 488.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.53 billion with the latest information. VST stock price has been found in the range of $20.55 to $21.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 7970880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $28.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.63, while it was recorded at 20.53 for the last single week of trading, and 19.14 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.25. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 8.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.23. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of $169,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 5.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $9,499 million, or 93.70% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,150,177, which is approximately -3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 30,942,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.07 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $644.92 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 31,261,012 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 43,360,919 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 371,363,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,985,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,137,128 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,424,511 shares during the same period.