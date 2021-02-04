Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] is 36.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] price surged by 11.84 percent to reach at $1.46. The company report on February 2, 2021 that A New Era of Peace: Israeli Company Biogal Launches Partnership with the UAE’s Eurovets for the Distribution of Biogal’s Veterinary Products.

A sum of 6880119 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.09M shares. Village Farms International Inc. shares reached a high of $14.155 and dropped to a low of $12.28 until finishing in the latest session at $13.79.

Guru’s Opinion on Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88.

VFF Stock Performance Analysis:

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Village Farms International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.94 and a Gross Margin at -5.08. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $3,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135 million, or 22.06% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,519,911, which is approximately -10.247% of the company’s market cap and around 15.91% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,373,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.94 million in VFF stocks shares; and CORRIENTE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $13.01 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 3,691,357 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,772,068 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,350,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,814,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,881,986 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,382 shares during the same period.