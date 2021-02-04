United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Is Currently -0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on January 28, 2021 that United Microelectronics Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE:UMC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72381.

A sum of 8249616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.30M shares. United Microelectronics Corporation shares reached a high of $9.44 and dropped to a low of $9.17 until finishing in the latest session at $9.41.

The one-year UMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.18. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

UMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Microelectronics Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 20.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 6,560,587 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 24,956,557 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 69,245,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,762,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,362,655 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 9,287,463 shares during the same period.