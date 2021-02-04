ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain 57.63% so far this year. What now?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 02/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.22, while the highest price level was $1.35. The company report on January 27, 2021 that TOUGHBUILT™ FISCAL YEAR 2020 AMAZON GROSS SALES APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced gross sales through its Amazon storefronts for the fiscal year end, December 31, 2020, was approximately $7.04 million.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “Our Amazon storefront results are indicative of the progress we’ve made with our product lines and our commitment and investments to becoming a global company. Furthermore, we look forward to growing sales on Amazon USA and Amazon platforms internationally as we lunch more lines this coming year and beyond.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.63 percent and weekly performance of -4.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 81.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 83.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, TBLT reached to a volume of 6773228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

TBLT stock trade performance evaluation

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 57.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9552, while it was recorded at 1.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8817 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 794,176, which is approximately -0.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 94,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $98000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 154,364 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 453,762 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 508,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,116,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,814 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 427,220 shares during the same period.