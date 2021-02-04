Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] stock Initiated by Piper Jaffray analyst, price target now $6

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] loss -2.26% or -0.06 points to close at $2.59 with a heavy trading volume of 7684396 shares. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering.

It opened the trading session at $2.39, the shares rose to $2.60 and dropped to $2.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMDI points out that the company has recorded 203.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2058.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, TMDI reached to a volume of 7684396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.30.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, TMDI shares gained by 49.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 434.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 0.96 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] managed to generate an average of -$5,560,640 per employee.

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.29% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 220,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in TMDI stocks shares; and ACCREDITED INVESTORS INC., currently with $0.44 million in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 288,271 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,695,730 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 290,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,693,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,832 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,633,078 shares during the same period.