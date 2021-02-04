Friday, February 5, 2021
TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Revenue clocked in at $13.35 billion, up 18.94% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 4.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.18. The company report on November 30, 2020 that TechnipFMC commences work on the New Hydrocracking Complex in Egypt for Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC).

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has successfully completed the remaining conditions required to enable work to commence on the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC) for the construction of a new Hydrocracking Complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt.

As previously announced, this major(1) EPC contract covers new process units such as a Vacuum Distillation Unit, a Diesel Hydrocracking Unit, a Delayed Coker Unit, a Distillate Hydrotreating Unit as well as a Hydrogen Production Facility Unit using TechnipFMC’s steam reforming proprietary technology. The project also includes other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5186064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TechnipFMC plc stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.74%.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $5.15 billion, with 449.40 million shares outstanding and 446.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 5186064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $12.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.47. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.61. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$65,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -92.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $3,777 million, or 83.40% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,036,599, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.02 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $273.23 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 33.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 49,265,421 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 46,360,142 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 242,229,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,855,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,794,164 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,382,057 shares during the same period.

