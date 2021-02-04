Summit Insights lifts Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.47%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that TI to webcast capital management review.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast the company’s capital management review on Thursday, February 4, at 10 a.m. Central time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

During the webcast, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will share TI’s strategy to maximize long-term growth of free cash flow per share. They will also review TI’s 2020 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management’s expectations for performance in the years ahead.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock rose by 33.30%. The one-year Texas Instruments Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.2. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $158.05 billion, with 917.04 million shares outstanding and 914.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 5017536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $179.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $180 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.42, while it was recorded at 170.14 for the last single week of trading, and 141.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.69.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 38.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.00. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.09.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

TXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129,555 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,437,952, which is approximately -1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,729,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.59 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.75 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -2.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 873 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 30,701,367 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 26,509,230 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 711,297,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,507,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,898,044 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,304 shares during the same period.