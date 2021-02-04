Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] is 19.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.54%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Spirit Airlines and Mastercard Present Brett Young’s ‘Live from the Runway’ Virtual Concert Celebrating New Free Spirit® Loyalty Program.

Multi-platinum performer Brett Young will “Catch” an unforgettable flight to Florida as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Mastercard announced plans to celebrate the launch of the all-new Free Spirit® loyalty program and Free Spirit Mastercard with Brett Young: Live from the Runway. Young’s performance will be the first-ever concert streamed worldwide from the runway of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport—with planes speeding past as fast as the new Free Spirit, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.*.

What: Brett Young: Live from the Runway.

Over the last 12 months, SAVE stock dropped by -32.74%. The one-year Spirit Airlines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.85. The average equity rating for SAVE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.93 billion, with 97.68 million shares outstanding and 97.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, SAVE stock reached a trading volume of 10196378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $25.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SAVE stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SAVE shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.42.

SAVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.54. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 26.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.23, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Airlines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.57. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.34. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of $37,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SAVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,477 million, or 53.30% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,649,139, which is approximately -0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,248,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.15 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $138.98 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly -22.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 9,765,573 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 8,439,141 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 32,470,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,675,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,341,536 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,078,250 shares during the same period.