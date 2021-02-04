Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Is Currently 1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] jumped around 0.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.62 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Southwest Airlines Ranks No. 14 Among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

Carrier Shines Even Through Challenging Times.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) was named to FORTUNE’s 2021 list of World’s Most Admired® Companies. Southwest Airlines® ranks No. 14, and has been featured on the list since 2009. The carrier is the only commercial airline to be listed among the top 15.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now -2.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $46.18 and lowest of $45.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.83, which means current price is +4.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 6195208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $55.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $55, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LUV stock. On November 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LUV shares from 49 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.55, while it was recorded at 44.62 for the last single week of trading, and 38.16 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.18 and a Gross Margin at -20.89. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $20,114 million, or 76.50% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 67,539,448, which is approximately -2.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,300,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 1.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 48,690,122 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 34,854,697 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 357,363,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,908,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,308,421 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,135 shares during the same period.