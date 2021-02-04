Scotiabank lifts Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BPY] loss -0.52% or -0.09 points to close at $17.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5324748 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Brookfield Property Partners LP to Host Earnings Call.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $17.25, the shares rose to $17.29 and dropped to $17.025, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BPY points out that the company has recorded 48.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -142.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, BPY reached to a volume of 5324748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPY shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BPY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPY in the course of the last twelve months was 105.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BPY stock

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, BPY shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.61 and a Gross Margin at +57.00. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Total Capital for BPY is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 356.79. Additionally, BPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] managed to generate an average of $43,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]

There are presently around $3,445 million, or 54.50% of BPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPY stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 101,099,269, which is approximately 16.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 24,966,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.42 million in BPY stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $190.32 million in BPY stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BPY] by around 17,734,552 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 32,161,536 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 150,406,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,302,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 764,327 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,456,135 shares during the same period.