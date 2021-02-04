Sasol Limited [SSL] moved up 14.73: Why It’s Important

Sasol Limited [NYSE: SSL] price surged by 14.73 percent to reach at $1.66. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Trading Statement And Business Performance Metrics For The Six Months Ended 31 December 2020.

Sasol is expected to deliver a strong set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (2021 financial half year), underpinned by a strong cash cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe decline in crude oil prices and softer chemical product prices. In addition, our Lake Charles production was impacted by hurricanes experienced in the US Gulf Coast, resulting in lost production of approximately 300kt for the 2021 financial half year.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Shareholders are advised that, for the 2021 financial half year:.

A sum of 1934906 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Sasol Limited shares reached a high of $12.97 and dropped to a low of $12.42 until finishing in the latest session at $12.93.

The one-year SSL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.27. The average equity rating for SSL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sasol Limited [SSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSL shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Sasol Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sasol Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sasol Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SSL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sasol Limited [SSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.14. With this latest performance, SSL shares gained by 47.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.84 for Sasol Limited [SSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sasol Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sasol Limited [SSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Sasol Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.86.

Return on Total Capital for SSL is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sasol Limited [SSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.44. Additionally, SSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sasol Limited [SSL] managed to generate an average of -$2,938,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Sasol Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SSL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sasol Limited go to -0.90%.

Sasol Limited [SSL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Sasol Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Sasol Limited [NYSE:SSL] by around 1,791,829 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,236,804 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,567,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,596,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,946 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,833 shares during the same period.