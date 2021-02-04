Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Stock trading around $53.50 per share: What’s Next?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] closed the trading session at $53.50 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.04, while the highest price level was $53.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.24M shares, XM reached to a volume of 6587441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.53.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.