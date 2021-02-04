Friday, February 5, 2021
Companies

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Stock trading around $53.50 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Equity Analysis

Stock Stories

Equity Analysis

US Equities

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] closed the trading session at $53.50 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.04, while the highest price level was $53.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.24M shares, XM reached to a volume of 6587441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.53.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Companies

Companies

Companies

US Equities

Stock Stories

Equity Analysis

Equity Analysis

Ticker Update

US Equities

Stock Stories

