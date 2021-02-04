Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain 4.50% so far this year. What now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.56%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings after market close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

What: Fourth-quarter and Full-Year 2020 earnings webcast.

Over the last 12 months, PAGP stock dropped by -47.60%. The one-year Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.84. The average equity rating for PAGP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.72 billion, with 186.00 million shares outstanding and 180.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, PAGP stock reached a trading volume of 5451014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $12.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PAGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 8.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains GP Holdings L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.03 and a Gross Margin at +5.93. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.02. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 444.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of $66,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PAGP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to -13.50%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,325 million, or 80.20% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 16,772,783, which is approximately -10.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,207,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.62 million in PAGP stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $91.19 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -3.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 24,638,303 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 23,651,883 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 101,782,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,072,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,054,798 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,054,204 shares during the same period.