Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] Stock trading around $18.18 per share: What’s Next?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: OCDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Wednesday. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”), the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory testing and blood-typing solutions, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 76 million ordinary shares at $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds raised from this offering are expected to be $1,292 million. Ortho’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 28, 2021, under the symbol “OCDX,” and the offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ortho has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 11.4 million additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.84 billion, with 211.33 million shares outstanding and 48.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, OCDX stock reached a trading volume of 8629521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23.

OCDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.