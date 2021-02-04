Oppenheimer slashes price target on Ideal Power Inc. [IPWR] – find out why.

Ideal Power Inc. [NASDAQ: IPWR] price surged by 21.20 percent to reach at $3.71. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Ideal Power Whitepaper: Significant B-TRAN™ Benefits in Numerous Electric Vehicle, Renewable Energy, Data Center Applications.

Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, has posted to its website a whitepaper, “B-TRAN™ Applications and Benefits”. The whitepaper describes how its patented, proprietary, bi-directional semiconductor power switch architecture, Bi-directional Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™), drives performance, efficiency and cost savings in key emerging and mature markets.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

B-TRAN™ is expected to benefit multiple applications in large segments of its $6 billion total addressable market, including:.

A sum of 2534578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 418.88K shares. Ideal Power Inc. shares reached a high of $24.95 and dropped to a low of $20.08 until finishing in the latest session at $21.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideal Power Inc. [IPWR]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ideal Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $5 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Ideal Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while FBR & Co. kept a Outperform rating on IPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideal Power Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 283.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

IPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideal Power Inc. [IPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.57. With this latest performance, IPWR shares gained by 163.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 738.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.59 for Ideal Power Inc. [IPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideal Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IPWR is now -71.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideal Power Inc. [IPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.82. Additionally, IPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideal Power Inc. [IPWR] managed to generate an average of -$623,906 per employee.Ideal Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

IPWR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ideal Power Inc. posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ideal Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Ideal Power Inc. [IPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 16.10% of IPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPWR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,017,169, which is approximately 410.663% of the company’s market cap and around 19.88% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 175,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 million in IPWR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.26 million in IPWR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideal Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Ideal Power Inc. [NASDAQ:IPWR] by around 984,576 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 2,986 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 222,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,210,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPWR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,638 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,250 shares during the same period.