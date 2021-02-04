NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Is Currently 3.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] surged by $5.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $183.00 during the day while it closed the day at $177.21. The company report on February 2, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors NV to Host Earnings Call.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72517.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock has also gained 5.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXPI stock has inclined by 31.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.73% and gained 11.45% year-on date.

The market cap for NXPI stock reached $50.77 billion, with 279.47 million shares outstanding and 278.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 6618332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $182.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $150 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $143 to $157, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.45.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.71, while it was recorded at 166.82 for the last single week of trading, and 130.55 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +35.89. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.74.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.80. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $8,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.41%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,552 million, or 95.50% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,906,290, which is approximately 3.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,921,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.83 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 18,846,045 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 17,860,969 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 214,700,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,407,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,844 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,915 shares during the same period.