NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Revenue clocked in at $18.00 billion, up 7.49% YTD: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] gained 1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $82.93 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that First Student, First Transit and NextEra Energy Resources agree to jointly pursue electrification of tens of thousands of school and public transportation vehicles across the U.S. and Canada.

– Brings together North America’s largest school and public transportation operators, First Student and First Transit, with the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, NextEra Energy Resources.

– Targets rapid growth of school and public transportation battery, electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with associated charging, storage, renewable generation and grid connection infrastructure.

NextEra Energy Inc. represents 1.96 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $165.66 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $82.05 to $84.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 6605507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.41, while it was recorded at 81.63 for the last single week of trading, and 69.92 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.48 and a Gross Margin at +36.98. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.22.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 5.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.71. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $124,694 million, or 80.70% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,927,476, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,213,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.54 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.47 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,007 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 58,344,760 shares. Additionally, 775 investors decreased positions by around 58,336,866 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 1,386,917,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,503,599,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,350,543 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,691,088 shares during the same period.