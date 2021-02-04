Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] Revenue clocked in at $57.00 million, up 37.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEOS] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.86 at the close of the session, up 5.73%. The company report on January 31, 2021 that Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CPAH, UROV, ANH, CGIX, CBLI, NEOS.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share. If you are a CounterPath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 37.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEOS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9048 and lowest of $0.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.84, which means current price is +40.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, NEOS reached a trading volume of 4915240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Neos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEOS stock. On May 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for NEOS shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

How has NEOS stock performed recently?

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, NEOS shares gained by 33.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7033, while it was recorded at 0.8084 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6960 for the last 200 days.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.14. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.14.

Return on Total Capital for NEOS is now -20.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,971.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.72. Additionally, NEOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS] managed to generate an average of -$79,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neos Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.70%.

Insider trade positions for Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NEOS]

There are presently around $14 million, or 33.40% of NEOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOS stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,610,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,384,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 million in NEOS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $2.25 million in NEOS stock with ownership of nearly -0.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Neos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEOS] by around 226,312 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,583,922 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 14,762,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,572,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,355 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,446 shares during the same period.