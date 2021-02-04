Match Group Inc. [MTCH] moved down -7.98: Why It’s Important

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] loss -7.98% on the last trading session, reaching $138.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its fourth quarter 2020 financial results and related shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

About Match Group.

Match Group Inc. represents 260.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.17 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $137.58 to $147.9199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 8958645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $153.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 6.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 80.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.29, while it was recorded at 143.11 for the last single week of trading.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 6.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $34,654 million, or 97.20% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,688,966, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,246,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.26 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

513 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 230,211,106 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,045,785 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 18,638,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,895,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 469 new institutional investments in for a total of 226,371,384 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 42,286 shares during the same period.