Market cap of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] reaches 480.86M – now what?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] price surged by 93.96 percent to reach at $1.71. The company report on February 3, 2021 that TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that it has received notification that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted additional patent claims related to the Company’s metabolomic technology platform. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,905,698, is directed to methods for treating COVID-19.

Unlike immune therapies that depend upon the structure of the external virus coat of COVID-19 where the therapy directs its attack, we believe TYME-19 is agnostic to this structure and any mutations to the viral coat. Like other TYME agents, TYME-19 affects cellular metabolism. It constrains viral replication after a virus has inserted its genetic blueprint into an infected cell by inhibiting the ability of the virus to use the cells synthetic apparatus to make viral proteins and lipids. As a result, we believe that TYME-19 diminishes the ability of COVID-19 to hijack an infected cell. TYME intends to initiate the appropriate clinical trials to substantiate the safety and efficacy of TYME-19.

A sum of 275478633 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Tyme Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $4.99 and dropped to a low of $2.80 until finishing in the latest session at $3.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

TYME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.31. With this latest performance, TYME shares gained by 163.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.83 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyme Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -172.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,253 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

TYME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 13.10% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,203,633, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,479,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.75 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $7.68 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 292,287 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,120,728 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 15,523,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,936,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,624 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 688,974 shares during the same period.