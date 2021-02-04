Market cap of Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] reaches 35.37M – now what?

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ: IPDN] gained 22.07% or 0.49 points to close at $2.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3676995 shares. The company report on December 30, 2020 that Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Partnership with Phala Network to Develop Privacy-Protecting Blockchain Application.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announced its partnership with Phala Network, an innovative technology company that specializes in confidentiality-preserving and privacy-first blockchain application development.

Blockchain technology is known for its decentralization and irreversible features that guarantee secured transactions over consensus algorithms; however, the biggest pitfall is its lack of confidentiality. Phala Network uses the technology of Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to create a Privacy Cloud Platform that could process general-purpose computing with Turing-completeness.

It opened the trading session at $2.28, the shares rose to $3.07 and dropped to $2.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IPDN points out that the company has recorded 133.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -256.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, IPDN reached to a volume of 3676995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Professional Diversity Network Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for IPDN stock

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.35. With this latest performance, IPDN shares gained by 30.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.62 and a Gross Margin at +65.38. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.56.

Return on Total Capital for IPDN is now -292.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -387.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.12. Additionally, IPDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] managed to generate an average of -$55,843 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of IPDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPDN stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 23,327, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 55.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56000.0 in IPDN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $50000.0 in IPDN stock with ownership of nearly -62.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Professional Diversity Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ:IPDN] by around 23,358 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 128,143 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 89,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPDN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,358 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 97,375 shares during the same period.