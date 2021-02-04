Market cap of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] reaches 193.88M – now what?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OVID] gained 12.67% or 0.37 points to close at $3.29 with a heavy trading volume of 4977811 shares. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Ovid Therapeutics Announces Addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI). The addition will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is re-ranked annually and all securities in the index are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market or the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and meet minimum market value and share volume requirements among other criteria. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology IndexSM Fund. In addition, options based on the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund trade on various exchanges. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

It opened the trading session at $2.96, the shares rose to $3.37 and dropped to $2.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OVID points out that the company has recorded -51.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -82.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, OVID reached to a volume of 4977811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on OVID stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.76. With this latest performance, OVID shares gained by 35.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for OVID is now -112.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] managed to generate an average of -$1,024,767 per employee.Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVID.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]

There are presently around $83 million, or 39.90% of OVID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVID stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,622,051, which is approximately 51.414% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,759,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.08 million in OVID stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.54 million in OVID stock with ownership of nearly 22.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OVID] by around 8,959,921 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,321,313 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,948,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,229,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVID stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,020,592 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,056,319 shares during the same period.