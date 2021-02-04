Market cap of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] reaches 144.70M – now what?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] gained 3.51% on the last trading session, reaching $1.77 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Lipocine Closes Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 16,428,571 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $1.75 to the public, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,142,857 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price. Gross proceeds to Lipocine were approximately $28.7 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as co-manager for the public offering.

Lipocine Inc. represents 64.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $144.70 million with the latest information. LPCN stock price has been found in the range of $1.71 to $1.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, LPCN reached a trading volume of 4893463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for LPCN stock

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 23.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5914, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3560 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7818.83. Lipocine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7883.72.

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -77.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,083,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 10.20% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,957,883, which is approximately 167.85% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,610,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in LPCN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.39 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 4,097,339 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 872,897 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,604,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,574,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,611 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 836,198 shares during the same period.