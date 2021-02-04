Friday, February 5, 2021
Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] reaches 51.86M – now what?

By Misty Lee

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.42%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Kintara Announces Initiation of Patient Recruitment for VAL-083’s Study Arm in the GBM AGILE Trial.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announced that patient recruitment has commenced in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma (GBM). The trial, titled GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment), is a revolutionary, patient-centered, adaptive platform trial for registration evaluating multiple therapies for patients with newly-diagnosed and recurrent GBM.

Key GBM AGILE Highlights for VAL-083.

Over the last 12 months, KTRA stock rose by 277.82%. The average equity rating for KTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.86 million, with 17.11 million shares outstanding and 16.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.04K shares, KTRA stock reached a trading volume of 1029943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19

KTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 50.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4944, while it was recorded at 1.8040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2069 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -730.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -818.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -818.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -261.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$480,311 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

KTRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 171,894, which is approximately 88.666% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; IPG INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in KTRA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $41000.0 in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 182,524 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 135,250 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 25,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,740 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 132,393 shares during the same period.

