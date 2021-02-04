Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Industry

Market cap of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC] reaches 329.04M – now what?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: VCVC] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 49.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.35. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq – VCVC).

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (“10X SPAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VCVC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which 10X SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with REE Automotive (“REE”), a leader in e-Mobility, and result in REE becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, 10X SPAC shareholders will retain ownership of only 5.6% of the combined company.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the 10X SPAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

The market cap for VCVC stock reached $329.04 million, with 20.13 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 249.27K shares, VCVC reached a trading volume of 14413971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is set at 0.73

How has VCVC stock performed recently?

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.86.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCanoo Inc. [GOEV] Revenue clocked in at $2.55 million, up 18.84% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleHyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] moved down -6.00: Why It’s Important

More articles

Industry

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell -0.82% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $38.77 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

New Street lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
NVIDIA Corporation plunged by -$1.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $557.27 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] moved up 13.89: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CleanSpark Inc. closed the trading session at $29.92 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.05, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.