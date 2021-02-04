Market cap of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC] reaches 329.04M – now what?

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: VCVC] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 49.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.35. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq – VCVC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (“10X SPAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VCVC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which 10X SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with REE Automotive (“REE”), a leader in e-Mobility, and result in REE becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, 10X SPAC shareholders will retain ownership of only 5.6% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the 10X SPAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

The market cap for VCVC stock reached $329.04 million, with 20.13 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 249.27K shares, VCVC reached a trading volume of 14413971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.86.

