LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain 44.93% so far this year. What now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] price surged by 18.56 percent to reach at $1.52. The company report on February 2, 2021 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Appoints Chief Technology Officer.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, announced that it has appointed Mr. Erwin Yong Lu as the Company’s chief technology officer, effective February 1, 2021.

Mr. Lu has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector and has held various senior positions. Prior to joining us, Mr. Lu served as the chief information officer of Ping An Life Insurance. Prior to that, he served as the chief technology officer and vice president for SINA mobile, a leading online media company in China. From 2016 to 2017, he was the chief technology officer of 51Talk (NYSE:COE), a leading online education platform in China. He also worked from 2014 to 2016 as the general manager of the advertisement division at Weibo Corporation, a NASDAQ listed leading Chinese social media company. From 2012 to 2014, Mr. Lu worked at Facebook in Seattle as a software engineer. Before that, Mr. Lu worked at Microsoft in Seattle from 2003 to 2012 as a senior software engineer. Mr. Lu received his master’s degree in computer science from the University of Denver in 2003 and a master’s degree in chemistry from Zhejiang University in 1998. Mr. Lu is also a named contributor in five IT patents in the United States.

A sum of 6418315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $9.79 and dropped to a low of $8.20 until finishing in the latest session at $9.71.

The one-year LX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.16. The average equity rating for LX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $10.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

LX Stock Performance Analysis:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.81. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 45.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.45. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 26.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.82. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $102,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $321 million, or 30.50% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,398,105, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 4.74% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 2,852,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.7 million in LX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $25.92 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly -47.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 4,610,492 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 11,862,073 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,626,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,098,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,663 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,289,724 shares during the same period.