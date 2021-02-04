Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] is -3.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [NASDAQ: LEXX] closed the trading session at $7.25 on 02/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.00, while the highest price level was $7.7925. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Lexaria Provides Guidance on Upcoming R&D.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces applied R&D programs to begin immediately.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Lexaria recently closed an oversubscribed financing of US$11 million that has greatly enhanced the Company’s ability to conduct applied R&D designed to evidence effectiveness of its patented DehydraTECHTM drug delivery technology across multiple classes of bioactive substances or drugs. In the weeks to come, Lexaria expects to announce many new studies designed to provide initial evidence expected to support further study and commercial exploitation. All studies referenced within this press release are fully funded from existing Company resources.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.06 percent and weekly performance of 67.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 74.19K shares, LEXX reached to a volume of 3531851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

LEXX stock trade performance evaluation

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.44. With this latest performance, LEXX shares dropped by -9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.58% in the past year of trading.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1052.29 and a Gross Margin at +44.84. Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1023.03.

Return on Total Capital for LEXX is now -157.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -142.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.18. Additionally, LEXX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] managed to generate an average of -$983,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [NASDAQ:LEXX] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEXX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.