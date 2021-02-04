Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $16.65 billion, up 14.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 7.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.65. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Warm Your Heart This Spring with Kohl’s Cares Newest Collection, Featuring Author and Illustrator Nancy Tillman.

Collection features loving stories and coordinating plush from Nancy Tillman, with 100% of Kohl’s net profit to benefit nonprofit organizations that improve the well-being of children and families nationwide.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) wants to warm families’ hearts this spring with its latest Kohl’s Cares collection, featuring beautiful stories and coordinating plush from author and illustrator, Nancy Tillman. When snuggling in for bedtime with adorable plush animals and books, such as On the Night You Were Born and Wherever You Are My Love Will Find You, families can experience quality time and peaceful nights together, with 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefiting organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4839295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kohl’s Corporation stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.67%.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $7.63 billion, with 157.78 million shares outstanding and 155.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 4839295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $39.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $33 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 23 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.33, while it was recorded at 44.58 for the last single week of trading, and 25.89 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -6.76%.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $6,187 million, or 87.80% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,156,615, which is approximately 27.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,006,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.41 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $301.98 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 26,592,407 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 22,122,750 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 83,915,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,630,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,860,454 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,717,244 shares during the same period.