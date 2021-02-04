KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Dropbox Inc. [DBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] gained 3.50% on the last trading session, reaching $23.92 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Dropbox to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 11:59 PM ET on February 25, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 9929317.

Dropbox Inc. represents 414.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.09 billion with the latest information. DBX stock price has been found in the range of $23.13 to $23.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 5194082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $32 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $28, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for DBX stock

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.14, while it was recorded at 23.13 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.79 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.17.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.53. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$18,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $6,110 million, or 85.50% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,743,568, which is approximately 21.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 20,199,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.18 million in DBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $388.17 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 11.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 48,273,637 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 33,127,636 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 174,047,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,448,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,412,208 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,874,460 shares during the same period.