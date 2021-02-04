InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] is 58.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INM] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 20.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.23. The company report on February 1, 2021 that February is Heart Month, and after nearly 70 years, Heart & Stroke’s signature fundraiser, the door-to-door Canvass goes 100% online.





The results of the trading session contributed to over 2450204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 15.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.32%.

The market cap for INM stock reached $36.61 million, with 7.00 million shares outstanding and 5.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.15K shares, INM reached a trading volume of 2450204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.49

How has INM stock performed recently?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.56. With this latest performance, INM shares gained by 49.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for INM is now -94.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.67. Additionally, INM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.42% of INM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INM stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 10,990, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; TCI WEALTH ADVISORS, INC., holding 125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in INM stocks shares; and HC FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC, currently with $0.0 in INM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INM] by around 11,139 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,139 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.