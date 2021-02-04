Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] moved down -6.00: Why It’s Important

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] slipped around -1.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.13 at the close of the session, down -6.00%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Hyliion Names Industry Veteran Matthew Loos as Senior Vice President, Marketing.

Loos’ extensive background leading brand strategy, overseeing new business development and increasing revenue growth for global, billion-dollar companies will help deliver on Hyliion’s commercial vision.

Loos brings over 20 years of experience designing and implementing product, pricing and program strategy at commercial transportation leaders including Bridgestone Americas.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is now -2.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYLN Stock saw the intraday high of $16.49 and lowest of $15.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.66, which means current price is +6.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 11822252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 1.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has HYLN stock performed recently?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.69. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 16.78 for the last single week of trading, and 22.57 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]

There are presently around $130 million, or 22.70% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.36 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $6.55 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 1774.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 7,658,831 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,234,090 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,832,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,060,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,826,701 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,172,240 shares during the same period.