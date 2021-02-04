Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Revenue clocked in at $817.00 million, up 1.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] price surged by 2.91 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on January 30, 2021 that Hudson Pacific Properties Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Treatment.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) announced the tax treatment for its 2020 common stock dividends.

The Company’s dividends related to its common stock (CUSIP #444097109) will be classified for United States federal income tax purposes as follows:.

A sum of 4807165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $24.61 and dropped to a low of $23.34 until finishing in the latest session at $24.37.

The one-year HPP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.97. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HPP stock. On October 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HPP shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.81, while it was recorded at 23.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.72 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 0.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.07. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of $124,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HPP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 9.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,601 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,308,378, which is approximately -3.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,806,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458.32 million in HPP stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $220.26 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly -23.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 12,465,261 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 28,070,920 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 107,210,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,747,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 671,143 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,056 shares during the same period.