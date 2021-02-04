HSBC Securities slashes price target on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] – find out why.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] gained 2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $32.01 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Trip.com Group to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 21, 2020.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, announced that it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders at Building 16, Sky SOHO, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai 200335, People’s Republic of China, at 09:30 a.m. Shanghai/Hong Kong Time on December 21, 2020. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on December 10, 2020 are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company’s ADSs are welcome to attend the meeting in person.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.trip.com. Trip.com Group has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Trip.com Group’s Form 20-F can be accessed on the above-mentioned website, as well as on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Company’s annual report, free of charge, by contacting Investors Relations Department, Trip.com Group Limited, Building 16, Sky SOHO, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai 200335, People’s Republic of China, or by email to iremail@trip.com.

Trip.com Group Limited represents 600.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.44 billion with the latest information. TCOM stock price has been found in the range of $31.25 to $32.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 6876686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $37.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.11.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.43, while it was recorded at 31.88 for the last single week of trading, and 29.52 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +79.33. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.66.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 3.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.11. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of $22,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Limited posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 2.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $12,433 million, or 72.20% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,028,411, which is approximately 2.135% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 29,641,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $948.82 million in TCOM stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $780.16 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly -1.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 38,338,567 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 42,250,321 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 307,810,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,399,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,286,808 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,266,911 shares during the same period.