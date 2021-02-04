Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] moved up 18.54: Why It’s Important

Hallador Energy Company [NASDAQ: HNRG] gained 18.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.79 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Hallador Energy Company Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (the “Company”) announced that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 17, 2020, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company regained compliance with the Nasdaq’s requirement when the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive business days. Accordingly, Nasdaq considers this matter closed.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Hallador Energy Company represents 30.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.09 million with the latest information. HNRG stock price has been found in the range of $1.71 to $1.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 374.56K shares, HNRG reached a trading volume of 1438729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Hallador Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2016, representing the official price target for Hallador Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while FBR & Co. kept a Outperform rating on HNRG stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for HNRG shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hallador Energy Company is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HNRG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HNRG stock

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.58. With this latest performance, HNRG shares gained by 19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2573, while it was recorded at 1.4740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8778 for the last 200 days.

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +5.83. Hallador Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.57.

Return on Total Capital for HNRG is now 1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.08. Additionally, HNRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] managed to generate an average of -$64,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Hallador Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hallador Energy Company posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HNRG.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]

There are presently around $14 million, or 32.70% of HNRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNRG stocks are: LUBAR & CO., INC with ownership of 2,788,685, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,022,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in HNRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.29 million in HNRG stock with ownership of nearly -7.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hallador Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Hallador Energy Company [NASDAQ:HNRG] by around 456,178 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,322,223 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,174,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,952,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNRG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,854 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 917,280 shares during the same period.