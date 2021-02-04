Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] Stock trading around $3.12 per share: What’s Next?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] jumped around 0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.12 at the close of the session, up 27.87%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Highway 77 Music Festival Featuring Dan+Shay Coming to Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio.

Event takes place Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 29 at 10:00 AM EST.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock is now 153.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOFV Stock saw the intraday high of $3.25 and lowest of $2.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.31, which means current price is +121.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, HOFV reached a trading volume of 19677166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has HOFV stock performed recently?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.87. With this latest performance, HOFV shares gained by 85.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.88 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HOFV is now -1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, HOFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.69.

Insider trade positions for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC with ownership of 258,960, which is approximately 82.196% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 141,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in HOFV stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $0.16 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly -44.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 424,427 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 164,197 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 87,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 675,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,131 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 109,516 shares during the same period.