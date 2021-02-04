H.C. Wainwright lifts SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.78 during the day while it closed the day at $1.53. The company report on January 5, 2021 that SuperCom Names New President and CEO – Mr. Ordan Trabelsi.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that Mr. Ordan Trabelsi will be appointed as SuperCom’s new President and Chief Executive Officer effective as of February 21, 2021. At the same time, Mr. Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom since 2011, will stay on as a member of SuperCom’s board of directors to support the transition of the new management team.

Ordan Trabelsi currently leads SuperCom’s business and operations in the Americas through his role as President and CEO of SuperCom Americas. He has been with the company since May 2013 as the second US employee and grew the business in the USA to over $10 million in annual revenues and profitability, representing over 1000% of organic growth. He has also lead successful mergers and acquisitions and numerous financings for the company, including public equity offerings, private equity placements, and various credit facilities, which totaled over $75 million in capital.

SuperCom Ltd. stock has also gained 26.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPCB stock has inclined by 72.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.29% and gained 48.54% year-on date.

The market cap for SPCB stock reached $28.49 million, with 16.21 million shares outstanding and 14.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, SPCB reached a trading volume of 41001639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2015, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

SPCB stock trade performance evaluation

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.45. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 41.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1447, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1761 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.93.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -31.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.23. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$95,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SuperCom Ltd. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -275.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCB.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.30% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,480,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 445,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in SPCB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.58 million in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly -11.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 2,005,559 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 123,378 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 491,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,620,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,529 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,183 shares during the same period.