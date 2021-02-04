Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Companies

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] moved up 11.13: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] gained 11.13% on the last trading session, reaching $5.69 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Future FinTech Group Inc. Announces the Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, announced that it closed the registered direct offering of 3,000,000 share of its Common Stock at a purchase price of $5.00 per share on January 13, 2021. The gross proceeds of this offering are $15,000,000. The Company issued a total of 3,000,000 shares of its Common Stock in the offering. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for growth capital and general working capital purposes.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Future FinTech Group Inc. represents 35.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $317.73 million with the latest information. FTFT stock price has been found in the range of $5.0525 to $5.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, FTFT reached a trading volume of 5299961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 635.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for FTFT stock

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.63. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 228.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 486.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.99 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.40% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,280, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 64,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in FTFT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 154,025 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 73,209 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,203 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 73,209 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleWall Street Analyst Downgrade 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. What else is Wall St. saying
Next articleMarket cap of Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] reaches 35.37M – now what?

More articles

Companies

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
Dynatrace Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Medtronic plc [MDT] Revenue clocked in at $27.87 billion, down -3.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Medtronic plc price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$1.32. The company report on February 1, 2021 that BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon...
Read more
Companies

SM Energy Company [SM] Stock trading around $10.25 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
SM Energy Company stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.