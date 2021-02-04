For Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], Analyst sees a rise to $108. What next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] gained 3.11% or 3.07 points to close at $101.65 with a heavy trading volume of 6911432 shares. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results.

Q1 Comparable Store Sales of -5% in the U.S. and 5% in China, Demonstrating Sustained RecoveryQ1 GAAP EPS $0.53; Non-GAAP EPS $0.61 Reflecting Substantial Margin Improvement from Prior QuarterActive Starbucks® Rewards Membership in the U.S. Up 15% Year-Over-Year to 21.8 MillionFiscal 2021 Outlook Reaffirms Path to Full Recovery.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal first quarter ended December 27, 2020. GAAP results in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

It opened the trading session at $99.05, the shares rose to $102.48 and dropped to $98.783, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded 34.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 6911432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $108.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $102, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 90 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.96, while it was recorded at 98.61 for the last single week of trading, and 86.30 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 50.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $80,214 million, or 69.90% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,811,496, which is approximately -1.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,509,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.08 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.12 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,067 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 33,420,413 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 49,481,727 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 706,220,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 789,122,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,760,925 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,799,296 shares during the same period.