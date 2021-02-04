Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] is 13.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE: ESGC] gained 4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $2.06 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Eros Now Strengthens Reach in the Middle East with Marketing Partnerships with Leading Consumer Brands.

Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a Global Entertainment Company, announced multiple marketing partnerships with leading consumer brands in the Middle East to enhance audiences’ online video streaming experience. The new partnerships include: Emirates NBD and National Bank of Fujairah; Fazaa, a social initiative that aims to develop social interdependence and maintain effective bonds of solidarity within the UAE community; 6thStreet, a retailer of High Street fashion brands for women, men and kids; and Emax, one of the largest electronics retailers in the UAE. Customers of these brands will be entitled to limited time discounts on annual Eros Now subscriptions. These collaborations are designed to reward a growing number of customers with preferential rates that will help encourage Eros Now engagement and loyalty, and deepen Eros Now’s presence in the region.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The online subscription video market is proliferating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a majority of the demand coming from UAE and Saudi Arabia, which together account for 49% of the total subscriptions in MENA. By 2023, the online video subscription market is expected to reach almost five million consumers and annual revenue of over $400 million, according to a recent IHS Market report. Eros Now is home to some of the most entertaining Indian movies and especially Bollywood films that have a large and loyal fan base in the Middle East, as well as popular original programmes, short-format content (including Quickies) and music. The Eros Now platform has been present in the Middle East for several years and enjoys a strong and growing audience base in the region.

Eros STX Global Corporation represents 225.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $465.13 million with the latest information. ESGC stock price has been found in the range of $1.98 to $2.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ESGC reached a trading volume of 6601568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros STX Global Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for ESGC stock

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, ESGC shares gained by 17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eros STX Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eros STX Global Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESGC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC]

There are presently around $114 million, or 30.50% of ESGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESGC stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 7,965,334, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.44% of the total institutional ownership; JEEREDDI INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 7,786,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.04 million in ESGC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.91 million in ESGC stock with ownership of nearly 101.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Eros STX Global Corporation [NYSE:ESGC] by around 19,518,213 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 5,232,239 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 30,715,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,465,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESGC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,518,500 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,910,709 shares during the same period.