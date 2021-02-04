Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] is -1.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE: DGNR] slipped around -0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.10 at the close of the session, down -5.42%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE – DGNR).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (“Dragoneer” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DGNR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Dragoneer, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with CCC Information Services Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, and result in CCC becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Dragoneer shareholders will retain ownership of only 10.5% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Dragoneer Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 160.71K shares, DGNR reached a trading volume of 9095256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is set at 0.98

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE:DGNR] by around 101,423 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGNR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,423 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.