Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain 41.18% so far this year. What now?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.62 during the day while it closed the day at $1.44. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Update on Mino-Lok and Other Therapies at the Virtual Investor Conferences Small and Microcap Showcase on February 4.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, will present at the upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences Small and Microcap Showcase on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Citius Chairman of the Board Leonard Mazur will present an update on the Company’s lead product candidate MinoLok, currently in Phase 3 trials, and an overview of three other active programs.

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021Time: 1:00 p.m. ETLink: https://bit.ly/3brvZ8w.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 18.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXR stock has inclined by 45.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.63% and gained 41.18% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $78.72 million, with 51.61 million shares outstanding and 43.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 895.16K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 13739141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.03. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 38.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1190, while it was recorded at 1.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0554 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.90% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 572,938, which is approximately 6.228% of the company’s market cap and around 22.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 164,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 109.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 443,654 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 58,540 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 851,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,354,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 301,193 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,252 shares during the same period.