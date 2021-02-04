CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 3, 2021 that CBAK Energy Announces Production Capacity Expansion in Anticipation of Increasing Client Orders.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, provided additional details for its plans previously disclosed in its 8-K filing to expand its production capacity in Nanjing and Dalian in anticipation of increasing client orders.

For its Nanjing manufacturing plants, the Company plans to attain a total capacity of 8 GWh per year to produce lithium batteries for the light electric vehicle (“LEV”), electric vehicle, and energy storage industries. The Company expects to achieve such capacity expansion through two phases of construction: Phase I is to be completed by the end of 2022 to reach an annual production capacity of 2 GWh. Phase II is to be completed by the end of 2023 to reach the remaining 6 GWh of the planned annual production capacity expansion.

A sum of 7134097 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.38M shares. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $8.00 and dropped to a low of $7.40 until finishing in the latest session at $7.47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 44.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 730.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 952.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.97 and a Gross Margin at +2.80. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.51.

Return on Total Capital for CBAT is now -17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.75. Additionally, CBAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] managed to generate an average of -$28,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.60% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 161,002, which is approximately 395.818% of the company’s market cap and around 60.17% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 99,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in CBAT stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.72 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 367,092 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,222 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 7,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,212 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,078 shares during the same period.