Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Revenue clocked in at $2.55 million, up 18.84% YTD: What’s Next?

The company report on January 19, 2021 that Canoo Names Kamal Hamid As Vice President Of Investor Relations.

Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform, announced that Kamal Hamid has joined as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Kamal to Canoo as he brings significant expertise and leadership to our organization and has demonstrated a strong track record of success in developing and fostering relationships with the financial community,” said Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman, Canoo. “Adding a dedicated Investor Relations professional is part of our goal to build a world-class leadership team. We are excited to welcome Kamal to the Canoo family as we look to drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”.

Canoo Inc. stock is now 18.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOEV Stock saw the intraday high of $17.25 and lowest of $16.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.90, which means current price is +36.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 5699991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1555.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.32. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.00 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $246 million, or 6.50% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,736,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.48 million in GOEV stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $21.15 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly -28.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 10,617,267 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 19,311,052 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 14,918,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,009,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,057,842 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 10,506,185 shares during the same period.