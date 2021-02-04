Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] is 63.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] price surged by 11.61 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Boxlight to Participate at the A.G.P Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1×1 Conference on February 4, 2021.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announced that Michael Pope, CEO will be meeting with investors at the A.G.P Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1×1 Conference on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your A.G.P. representative or Boxlight Investor Relations at investor.relations@boxlight.com.

A sum of 11261122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.74M shares. Boxlight Corporation shares reached a high of $2.62 and dropped to a low of $2.19 until finishing in the latest session at $2.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]:

National Securities have made an estimate for Boxlight Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Boxlight Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxlight Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

BOXL Stock Performance Analysis:

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, BOXL shares gained by 67.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boxlight Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.40 and a Gross Margin at +24.32. Boxlight Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.46.

Return on Total Capital for BOXL is now -97.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -209.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -256.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.05. Additionally, BOXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] managed to generate an average of -$138,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Boxlight Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BOXL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boxlight Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -93.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOXL.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 10.80% of BOXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,967,661, which is approximately 481.136% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 798,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in BOXL stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $1.67 million in BOXL stock with ownership of nearly -29.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxlight Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL] by around 2,888,520 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 556,887 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 613,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,058,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,092 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 278,415 shares during the same period.