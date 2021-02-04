BMO Capital Markets lifts Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] price surged by 4.62 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Campbell’s Trepuree texture-modified foods are now available for home consumption.

A sum of 4914353 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.07M shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $3.21 and dropped to a low of $3.05 until finishing in the latest session at $3.17.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

CPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.03. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 33.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crescent Point Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.37. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.91.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of -$1,195,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

CPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $495 million, or 35.74% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 28,312,539, which is approximately 39.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 15,675,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.69 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.17 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly -2.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 31,649,014 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 17,658,236 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 106,941,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,248,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,093,246 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 629,047 shares during the same period.