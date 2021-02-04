BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Revenue clocked in at $2.06 billion, up 1.25% YTD: What’s Next?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 7.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.05. The company report on January 14, 2021 that BGC Partners’ Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, announced the details regarding its fourth quarter 2020 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10406749 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BGC Partners Inc. stands at 5.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for BGCP stock reached $1.51 billion, with 363.24 million shares outstanding and 291.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 10406749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.96.

How has BGCP stock performed recently?

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +92.32. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.69. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $10,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Partners Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $659 million, or 53.50% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,677,331, which is approximately -3.015% of the company’s market cap and around 8.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,953,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.81 million in BGCP stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $58.05 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly -2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 22,671,685 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 45,509,032 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 94,422,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,602,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,360,955 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 19,431,790 shares during the same period.