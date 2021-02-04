Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Stock trading around $1.51 per share: What’s Next?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 6.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.51. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Baudax Bio Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $13.4 Million.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, announced the agreement by an accredited healthcare-focused institutional investor to cash exercise certain warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,300,430 shares of common stock having an exercise price of $1.18 issued by the company in December 2020. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-243488). In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the company will sell to the exercising holder an additional warrant pursuant to the registration statement. The new warrant will be cash exercisable for an aggregate of up to 10,300,430 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.60 per share and have a term of exercise equal to five years. The purchase price of the additional warrant will be $1,287,553.75, or $0.125 per warrant share.

The gross proceeds to the company from the exercise of the warrants and the sale of the additional warrants are expected to be approximately $13,442,061, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7824097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baudax Bio Inc. stands at 11.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.82%.

The market cap for BXRX stock reached $75.38 million, with 42.64 million shares outstanding and 25.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 7824097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]?

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 188.45.

How has BXRX stock performed recently?

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.85. With this latest performance, BXRX shares gained by 49.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.99 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1958, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5795 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,302,280 per employee.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baudax Bio Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXRX.

Insider trade positions for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.50% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,009,399, which is approximately -12.42% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 432,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in BXRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.58 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 421,736 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,169,964 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,000,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,592,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,603 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 255,477 shares during the same period.