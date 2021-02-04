Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock Reiterated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $305

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] traded at a high on 02/03/21, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $251.28. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Baidu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 17, 2021.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), a leading AI company and Internet platform, announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on February 17, 2021. Baidu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:15 PM on February 17, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on February 18, 2021, Beijing Time).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5468007 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baidu Inc. stands at 4.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.72%.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $89.30 billion, with 339.83 million shares outstanding and 266.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 5468007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $211.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $183 to $292. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 140 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 13.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.40.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.23, while it was recorded at 244.72 for the last single week of trading, and 140.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.93. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $7,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 3.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.30%.

There are presently around $43,705 million, or 68.70% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,543,387, which is approximately -4.689% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,545,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.41 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 15,914,425 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 23,190,067 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 134,825,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,929,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,429 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,411,594 shares during the same period.