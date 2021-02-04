Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain 90.93% so far this year. What now?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 21.05% on the last trading session, reaching $11.79 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Amyris to Host Second Webinar in its Virtual Investor Mini-Series.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that it will host the second webinar in its virtual investor mini-series themed “Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology”.

This second webinar entitled “The Science Delivering Clean and Sustainable Consumer Products” will be conducted via live webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT), and will include a business update and end with a Q&A session.

Amyris Inc. represents 227.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.80 billion with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $9.50 to $11.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 5704416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.88.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.71. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 67.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,160 million, or 44.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,435,595, which is approximately -8.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.06 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $155.14 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 29.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 27,218,226 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 14,043,494 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 57,095,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,357,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,936,059 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,696,107 shares during the same period.